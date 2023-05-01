Massachusetts man convicted of road rage killing after slur

BELMONT, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Massachusetts man has been convicted of murder in the 2021 death of a Black man after a road rage encounter in which he yelled a racial slur. The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Monday that Dean Kapsalis, of Hudson, was convicted of second-degree murder, violation of constitutional rights and other offenses in the killing of Henry Tapia. Prosecutors say Kapsalis and Tapia got into an argument Jan. 19, 2021. Investigators found that as it wound down, Kapsalis shouted the slur and then hit Tapia with his pickup. Tapia later died at a hospital. Kapsalis argued at trial that the ]death was an accident.

