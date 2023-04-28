Turkey’s Erdogan cancels third day of election appearances

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has canceled his election appearances for a third day after falling ill with what officials described as an intestinal infection. Erdogan is seeking a third presidential term in Turkey’s May 14 election. He had been due to appear at a bridge opening and a political rally in the southern city of Adana on Friday, but his schedule changed to show he would attend the opening ceremony via video link. Erdogan became ill during a TV interview on Tuesday evening with what Health Minister Fahrettin Koca later said was a “gastrointestinal infection.” His election rallies planned for Wednesday and Thursday were canceled.

