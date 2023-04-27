Death sentence upheld for Thai gold robber who killed 3

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence for an ex-elementary school principal convicted of killing three people, including a toddler, during a gold shop robbery in 2020. The court said in a media release Friday that Prasitthichai Khaewkao’s actions were “outrageously, ruthlessly inhuman” and did not deserve a reduction in his original sentence. Prasitthichai was found guilty in August 2020 of multiple crimes related to the shooting in a shopping mall in Lopburi province. Four people were injured and a salesclerk, a security guard and a 2-year-old boy were all killed.

