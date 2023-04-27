A NJ pastor-politician is gunned down, and a community reels

SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Family members of a slain New Jersey pastor who served on her town council say she cared for everyone around her. The parents and new husband of 30-year-old Eunice Dwumfour (JEWM’-for) worry the case will go unsolved as officials say little about the investigation. They are still reeling from the Feb. 1 evening when Dwumfour was gunned down as she arrived home in Sayreville, a diverse suburb about 30 miles from New York City. Dwumfour’s 11-year-old daughter says her mother had just returned from grocery shopping with a friend from her church, Nigerian-based Champions Royal Assembly.

