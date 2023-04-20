Singapore to resume executions after 6-month break

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Singaporean man is scheduled to be hanged next week for abetting an attempt to smuggle cannabis into the island-state. It would mark a resumption of executions after a half-year pause. Anti-death penalty activist Kokila Annamalai says the family of Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, was notified that he would be executed next Wednesday. Another activist, Kirsten Han, says Tangaraju was detained in 2014 for drug consumption and later linked to two drug traffickers through a phone number used to coordinate the delivery of cannabis. Han said Thursday the High Court found Tangaraju guilty of conspiring to traffic 2.2 pounds of cannabis, and sentenced him to mandatory death in 2018. Singapore, which has harsh drug laws, executed 11 people last year, all for drug offenses.

