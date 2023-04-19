Cambodian PM’s son, tipped to succeed him, gets promotion

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian army chief Hun Manet, who is widely expected to replace his father as the country’s prime minister later this year, has been promoted to his country’s highest military rank. Prime Minister Hun Sen explicitly declared his support in December 2021 to have the United States Military Academy-trained Hun Manet succeed him through constitutional means. Hun Sen hinted strongly last month that he intends to step down when a new government is installed after July’s general election. The 45-year-old Hun Manet holds several additional key security posts and is a senior member of Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party. Hun Sen has led Cambodia with an iron fist for 38 years and his party is certain to top the next election.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.