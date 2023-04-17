Italian police scoop up 2 tons of cocaine bobbing in sea

ROME (AP) — Italian police have scooped up two tons of cocaine that was wrapped in protective plastic and bobbing in the sea off eastern Sicily. The financial police squad estimated that the “catch” on Monday would have fetched about 400 million euros (nearly $450 million) in street sales. The police said in a statement that the packages of cocaine were strung together with netting. Police said there was just enough plastic wrapping to keep the cocaine from getting wet without sinking it. Investigators that hypothesize a cargo ship left it in the sea as part of a scheme for another vessel to come along and eventually bring it to land.

