West Virginia man accused of arson, murder in wildfire death

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with murder after a forestry worker was killed trying to extinguish a fire the man is accused of setting. According to a Friday news release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, an investigation led to the arrest of David A. Bass, who is also charged with four counts of felony wildland arson. Bass is accused in the death of Cody Mullens, who was fatally injured by a falling tree while fighting a wildfire Bass is accused of setting. Gov. Jim Justice says West Virginians owe foresters, and especially Mullens, “an enormous debt of gratitude.”

