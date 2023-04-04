Spain’s prime minister says Europe needs to re-industrialize
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Spain’s prime minister says Europe must “re-industrialize” to become more self-sufficient and less dependent on third countries for energy and key raw materials. Prime Minister Petro Sanchez said after talks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in the Cypriot capital Tuesday that Europe needs to be “strategically autonomous,” especially in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Sanchez, whose country assumes the European Union’s rotating presidency Jul. 1st, said this push toward less reliance on others for defense, as well as high-tech hardware such as semi-conductors and microchips doesn’t mean regression to a state of economic protectionism.