UBS brings back Ermotti as CEO with Credit Suisse deal ahead

GENEVA (AP) — UBS says it’s bringing back former CEO Sergio Ermotti to lead the Swiss bank as it moves forward with a government-orchestrated plan to take over struggling rival Credit Suisse. The bank said Wednesday that Ermotti’s appointment takes effect in a week. Ermotti was the bank’s top executive for nine years and will take over from CEO Ralph Hamers. The bank says Hamers will remain at UBS during a transition period. The hastily arranged, $3.25 billion deal for Credit Suisse aimed to stem the upheaval in the global financial system after the collapse of two U.S. banks and jitters about long-running troubles at Credit Suisse led shares of Switzerland’s second-largest bank to tank and customers to pull out their money.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.