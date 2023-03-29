Michigan State’s Berkey Hall to remain closed after shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An academic building at Michigan State University where a gunman fatally shot two students and wounded five others in February will not hold classes or events through next fall. Michigan State says Wednesday on its website that Berkey Hall on the school’s East Lansing campus will remain closed for the rest of this academic year and the start of the 2023-24 school year “to allow time for inclusive conversations about next steps.” The school says it is working to relocate classes tentatively assigned to Berkey Hall. Anthony McRae of nearby Lansing fired shots on Feb. 13 inside a classroom at Berkey. The 43-year-old McRae fired more shots nearby at the landmark MSU Union killing a third student.

