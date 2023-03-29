Crews work to recover 3 barges that got loose on Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Crews were working Wednesday to remove three remaining barges that got loose on the Ohio River, including one carrying methanol. The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says a total of 10 barges got loose early Tuesday on the river near Louisville. Most were recovered, but the U.S Army Corp of Engineers says three were pinned against the McAlpine Locks and Dam and the locks are closed to traffic until the barges are stabilized. Kentucky officials say one barge was carrying 1,400 tons of methanol and was partially submerged. Methanol, also known as wood alcohol, is a colorless liquid that’s flammable and acutely toxic. Louisville Metro Emergency Services told news outlets they’re monitoring air and water, but “there is zero evidence of a tank breach or any leaks.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.