Rey Mysterio flying high as cover star for WWE 2K22

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

Rey Mysterio was revealed Thursday as the cover star of the WWE 2K22 video game. The video game is set for a March 11 release. Mysterio was selected in part to honor his 20-year career with WWE. Mysterio is a playable character with his son, Dominik. The younger Mysterio wrestled his first WWE match in 2020 and later became tag-tag team champions with his father. The video game from developer Visual Concepts is back after a two-year hiatus.