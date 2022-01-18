Vatican No. 2 and deputy both positive for COVID

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican press office says that Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra have both tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials said Tuesday that Parolin has “very light” symptoms while Peña Parra is asymptomatic. Parolin is the Vatican secretary of state and the pope’s No. 2. Peña Parra is Parolin’s deputy. These are the first cases of COVID-19 confirmed so high up in the Vatican hierarchy since the pandemic began. There was no immediate comment on their last contact with Pope Francis. It wasn’t clear if Francis has received a booster shot.