US announces $83M in latest round of tribal housing grants

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced another round of tribal housing grants. The $83 million will benefit 74 tribes across the country, boosting the amount awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act to over $200 million. The Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota is among the beneficiaries. The tribe will use a $3.4 million grant to bring water to 30 homes and to finish work on the tribe’s new emergency management building. Other tribes are using funding announced Tuesday to buy mobile medical units and build housing. HUD says it still has about $70 million in grants to award.