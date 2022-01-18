Treason trial of Cambodian opposition head Kem Sokha resumes

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A treason trial against Cambodia’s opposition leader has resumed, two years after it was adjourned due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kem Sokha was head of the Cambodia National Rescue Party when he was arrested in 2017 on the basis of an old video showing him telling a seminar about receiving advice from U.S. pro-democracy groups. If convicted, he could be imprisoned for up to 30 years. The charge is widely seen as part of a strategy by Prime Minister Hun Sen to sweep away all opposition before the 2018 general election. His party won those polls unanimously. Kem Sokha told reporters Wednesday he hoped the court would drop the charges for the sake of national reconciliation.