Spanish police break up Chinese prostitution ring after tip

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have broken up a human trafficking ring that forced Chinese women into prostitution in Spain. Police said Tuesday the gang approached the women in China and promised them well-paying jobs in Europe. Each woman paid the gang between 8,000 and 10,000 euros ($9,100-$11,400). But after being flown to Spain they were told they had a debt to the gang, held in unhygienic conditions in apartments and forced to work as prostitutes 24 hours a day. The gang took away the women’s passports and anyone who opposed the gang’s demands was drugged. Police acted on a tip-off and arrested 63 people, including 60 Chinese citizens.