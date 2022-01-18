Hong Kong independence activist Leung released from prison

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong activist Edward Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times,” has been released from prison. The 30-year-old Leung was convicted of assaulting a police officer and rioting during a 2016 protest that began over a crackdown on unlicensed hawkers selling street food during Lunar New Year. He was sentenced in 2018 to serve six years but it was reduced for good behavior. Leung’s release comes during a crackdown on political dissent in Hong Kong, with authorities arresting many pro-democracy activists over the past two years. A post on Leung’s Facebook page said he wanted to cherish his reunion with his family. It also said his Facebook page would be taken down to protect him.