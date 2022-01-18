Fishermen protest after eruption causes oil spill in Peru

By FRANKLIN BRICEÑO

Associated Press

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Dozens of fishermen in Peru have protested outside the South American country’s main oil refinery following an oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano. The men gathered Tuesday outside the refinery in the province of Callao near Lima’s capital. The oil spill in Peru happened in an area rich in marine biodiversity. It is the only spill known to have occurred in the entire Pacific basin after Saturday’s eruption. The fishermen carried signs that read “no to ecological crime” and “economically affected families.” Spain-based Repsol manages the La Pampilla refinery.