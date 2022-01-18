Family seeks to sue Lebanon over dead father’s captivity

By KATHY McCORMACK and JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A recent development may open a path forward for an ambitious lawsuit filed by the family of a deceased Lebanese American man over allegations that Lebanon’s security agency kidnapped and tortured him. Amer Fakhoury was a New Hampshire restaurant owner. He made his first trip back to Lebanon in 2019 in nearly 20 years to see family. He was accused of torturing and killing inmates at a former prison where his family says he had worked as a clerk. Fakhoury was released in March 2020 and died that August from lymphoma. Lawyers representing the security agency face a Wednesday deadline to respond to the Fakhoury’s request to sue.