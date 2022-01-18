Global shares mostly fall after retreat on Wall Street

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares have mostly fallen in cautious trading after stocks on Wall Street sank to a new low for the year. Paris was higher while Frankfurt and London declined. U.S. futures were lower. Asian benchmarks also were mostly lower, with Tokyo down nearly 3%. Sony Corp. lost 12.8% following news of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Losses in global indexes have mounted this month as rising inflation and the pandemic’s latest surge have left investors wary. Market players are also watching for the latest earnings releases. Bank of America, UnitedHealth and United Airlines are due to report results on Wednesday.