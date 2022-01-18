2 more House Democrats say they will not seek reelection

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two more House Democrats have announced they won’t be seeking reelection in November. The announcements by Reps. Jim Langevin of Rhode Island and Jerry McNerney of California bring the total of House Democrats leaving Congress to 28. Neither gave a specific reason or disclosed any firm future plans, though the 2022 midterms are expected to be unfavorable for Democrats. Historical trends indicate that the party that holds the White House loses ground in Congress during the next election. McNerney is serving his eighth term in the House, while Langevin is in his 11th. Langevin became the first quadriplegic to serve in the House when he was elected in 2000.