1 year in: Biden ready to talk through progress, setbacks

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is holding a rare news conference at the one-year mark in his presidency to try to talk anxious Americans through the challenges of delivering on his lengthy to-do list. It’s been a year defined by lofty ambitions and at-times frustrating shortfalls. In advance of the Wednesday afternoon news conference, Biden gave no indication that he felt a reset was in order. But his appearance is playing out on the same day that prolonged Democratic efforts to overhaul the nation’s voter laws appear set to go down in flames on Capitol Hill and as Biden’s massive social spending package remains stalled.