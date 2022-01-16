Djokovic heads for Belgrade after deportation from Australia

By DARKO BANDIC

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Novak Djokovic was heading home to Serbia after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended his hopes of defending his Australian Open title. An Emirates plane carrying Djokovic from Melbourne touched down in Dubai early Monday and a few hours later he was seen on a flight heading to the Serbian capital of Belgrade. Djokovic had argued in an Australian court he should be allowed to stay and compete under a medical exemption due to a coronavirus infection last month. But Australian authorities revoked his visa and said they needed to keep their borders strong and Australians safe.