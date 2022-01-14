Prosecutors urge 3-to-4 year prison term for Giuliani pal

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a three-to-four year prison sentence is appropriate for a Florida businessman who facilitated illegal foreign campaign contributions after helping Rudy Giuliani seek damaging information on Joe Biden in Ukraine. Prosecutors said in advance of the Jan. 21 sentencing of Igor Fruman that his admission that he solicited a million dollars in illegal foreign contributions to American political candidates warranted a sentence consistent with federal sentencing guidelines. Those guidelines call for a sentence of 37 to 46 months. Fruman pleaded guilty in September. His lawyers, citing a largely law-abiding life, say he should not be incarcerated as punishment.