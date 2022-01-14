Inaugural weekend will usher in Virginia’s new GOP leaders

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A weekend of pomp and circumstance is underway in Richmond as Virginia’s newly elected Republican leaders are set to take office. Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares and Lieutenant Gov.-elect Winsome Sears will be sworn in Saturday afternoon during an outdoor ceremony in front of the historic state Capitol. The moment will open a new chapter of governance in a state where Democrats spent the past two years in full control. Youngkin is scheduled to deliver remarks after being sworn in as the state’s 74th governor. Miyares and Sears will both make history — the former as the first Latino to serve in the position and Sears as the first woman of color to serve in a statewide office.