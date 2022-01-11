Terrorism charge for suspect in South Africa Parliament fire

By GERALD IMRAY

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A man accused of setting a fire that destroyed parts of South Africa’s historic Parliament complex is facing an additional charge of terrorism. Prosecutors added the terrorism charge Tuesday when the man appeared for a bail hearing. They accuse Zandile Mafe of intending to detonate or place an explosive device at the Parliament complex. He has been sent to a psychiatric hospital for a month for assessment. He was already charged with housebreaking with intent to steal, theft, arson and possession of an explosive device. The Parliament complex was ravaged by a fire that started on Jan. 2. Firefighters took four days to completely extinguish it.