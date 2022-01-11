Officials confirm Christmas tree behind blaze that killed 12

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators of a Philadelphia rowhouse fire that killed 12 family members say they are left with the words of “a traumatized 5-year-old child” as they piece together how a lighter ignited a nearby Christmas tree. Commissioner Adam Thiel hesitated to point blame at a news conference Tuesday but said the boy was the only person on that floor. A search warrant earlier showed the boy told several people he was playing with the lighter when the tree caught fire. Thiel says none of the smoke alarms inside the two-story unit were working. Family members say the fire Wednesday killed three sisters and nine of their children.