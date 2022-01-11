Here comes the judge: Steve Harvey an initial hit

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Judge Steve Harvey? At least for one week, it seems like an inspired idea. The comic’s “legal” show was the most-watched non-football program on television last week for its debut episode. The Nielsen company says its audience of 5.2 million people was almost 2 million more than the beginning of a new season for ABC’s better-known franchise, “The Bachelor.” The Daily Beast says having someone with no legal experience arbitrate cases is a neat turn on the courtroom reality genre, which generally takes a serious tack with former judges presiding over cases in a setting designed to imitate real life.