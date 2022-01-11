Germany faces ‘gigantic’ task meeting energy, climate goals

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s new climate minister said Tuesday that the country faces a “gigantic” task if it wants to achieve its goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions while ensuring sufficient energy for its energy-hungry industry. Robert Habeck told reporters in Berlin that Germany is currently on track to halve its emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 levels _ far off the government’s target of 65%. Pandemic-related effects that allowed Germany to achieve its interim goal of a 40% reduction by 2020 fell away last year, resulting in a renewed rise in emissions for 2021. Habeck said renewable sources such as solar and wind power currently provide about 43% of Germany’s electricity, but that share needs to almost double to 80% by 2030.