UN kicks off talks aimed at ending Sudan political deadlock

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The U.N. says it has begun meetings with Sudanese groups to find a way out of the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country since an October military coup. The Oct. 25 takeover scuttled hopes of a peaceful transition to a civilian-ruled democratic government over two years after a popular uprising forced the military overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government. The fall coup triggered relentless street protests and over 60 protesters have since been killed in clashes as security forces cracked down on the demonstrations. The U.N. envoy for Sudan said Monday that consultations will first aim to build confidence between the military and the pro-democracy movement.