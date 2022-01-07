Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say a strong overnight earthquake shook a sparsely populated area in western China and forced the suspension of high-speed rail service because of tunnel damage. Officials say four people with minor injuries in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County have been treated and released. The magnitude 6.9 quake struck at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in a mountainous part of Qinghai province that is 12,000 feet above sea level. It was felt 85 miles southeast in Xining, the provincial capital, where some people rushed outside of homes and buildings. Footage showed furniture and ceiling lamps swaying and livestock suddenly standing up and moving in its pen. There was scattered damage to homes including a broken window and wall tiles and a large ceiling section that had fallen.