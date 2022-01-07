Pile of bodies found on road on Mexico’s Gulf coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz say a heap of bodies has been found piled on a roadside. The state public safety department calls the killings “a reaction to the results of work being done to fight crime.” The department did not say in a statement Friday how many bodies there were, but local media reported a total of nine. According to those reports, a handwritten message found at the scene threatened authorities and was signed by “the four letters,” commonly a reference to the Jalisco Cartel. The cartel’s formal name, “Jalisco New Generation Cartel,” contains four letters.