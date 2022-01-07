German teacher convicted of ‘cannibalism fantasy’ killing

BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin teacher has been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for the killing of another man that the judge said was carried out as part of “cannibalism fantasies.” The 42-year-old also was convicted of disturbing the peace of the dead after a trial that opened in August. The Berlin state court found Friday that the defendant killed a 43-year-old mechanic in September 2020 “to live out his cannibalism fantasies.” The men met on a dating portal and agreed to meet for sex at the teacher’s apartment in the German capital. The defendant allegedly cut up the other man’s body and then spread parts of it in different neighborhoods of the city.