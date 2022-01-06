Skip to Content
WHO: Record weekly jump in COVID-19 cases but fewer deaths

By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says a record 9.5 million cases of COVID-19 were tallied around the world last week, marking a 71% weekly surge that amounted to a “tsunami” as the new omicron variant sweeps worldwide. But there was a decrease in the number of new deaths recorded. “Last week, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported so far in the pandemic,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday. He said the WHO was certain that was an underestimate because of a backlog in testing around the year-end holidays. The U.N. health agency, in its weekly report on the pandemic, said the weekly count amounted to 9,520,488 new cases.

