Hackers hit major Portuguese media group, take down websites

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — One of Portugal’s leading media conglomerates says a group calling itself “Lapsus$” hacked the company’s online services that took down some of its most popular websites and contacting subscribers. Grupo Impresa said the attack was aimed at disrupting the company’s services and sending fake news messages to subscribers. The company said in a statement Thursday that the hackers didn’t demand any payment. The hackers gained access to the company’s Amazon Web Services account early on Jan. 2 and sent emails and text messages to subscribers. The company regained control later that day. Impresa said it had no evidence they accessed subscribers’ passwords or credit card details. The incident is being investigated by Portuguese police and the country’s National Cybersecurity Center.