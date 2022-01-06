Court docs: 2 held in Seattle woman’s slaying skip bond

DALLAS (AP) — Court documents say two women charged with murder and evidence tampering in the October 2020 slaying in Texas of a Seattle woman have cut off their ankle monitors and fled while free on bond. The documents filed this week state that 50-year-old Nina Marano and her 58-year-old wife, Lisa Dykes, removed their GPS trackers within moments of each other and at the same location on Christmas Day and skipped their $500,000 bonds. They are charged with fatally stabbing 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez in Dallas. A co-defendant, 32-year-old Charles Beltran, remains jailed on a $500,000 bond on a murder charge.