Conservative networks minimize insurrection on anniversary

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Media coverage of the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol attack reflected and reinforced differing political realities. Solemn remembrances dominated some of the coverage, while on outlets that appeal to Republicans, the coverage was considerably lighter. A CNN analyst said President Joe Biden’s speech may be remembered as one of the strongest of his presidency. On Fox News, it was described as divisive and a missed opportunity. CNN and MSNBC spent considerable time airing speeches by Democratic lawmakers about their workplace being under siege, while Fox virtually ignored them.