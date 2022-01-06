Bid fails to dismiss Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lawyers for Los Angeles County failed in their bid to persuade a federal judge to end Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit over gruesome photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna and seven others. The Los Angeles Times reports that U.S. District Judge John F. Walter on Wednesday rejected a county motion that would have dismissed the case. The judge said there are genuine issues of material facts for trial. Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit claims she and her family suffered emotional distress after a Times investigation found that county sheriff’s deputies took photos of the January 2020 crash scene and later shared them.