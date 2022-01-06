Anatomy of TV hit ‘You’: right book, creators, global reach

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Netflix series “You” has proven a hit for the streaming service after a low-key U.S. start on Lifetime. The series stars Penn Badgley as a seductive charmer with a murderous streak. It’s based on the bestselling Caroline Kepnes novel “You,” which became part of a series of books. When veteran TV producer Greg Berlanti was asked to adapt the first novel for TV, he enlisted former “Supernatural” producer Sera Gamble as his collaborator. He said Gamble’s skills as a writer were a match for the smart, “pulpy and addictive” book. Netflix’s “You” is now in preparation for its fourth season.