US imposes sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Dodik

By ERIC TUCKER and DUSAN STOJANOVIC

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has announced sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, accusing him of “corrupt activities” that threaten to destabilize the region and undermine peace accords. The Treasury Department alleged Wednesday that Dodik has used his leadership position to accumulate wealth through graft and bribery. The U.S. also sanctioned a media outlet that it said was owned by a company linked to Dodik’s family. The administration says Dodik acquired the organization to advance his own agenda and exerts behind-the-scenes control over its content, including by mandating approval of politically sensitive stories. Dodik has repeatedly said he doesn’t care about new sanctions.