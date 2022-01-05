St. Louis news anchor criticized for being ‘very Asian’

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A news anchor at a St. Louis television station has received an outpouring of support from around the world since a viewer criticized her for “being very Asian” and told her to “keep her Korean to herself.” KSDK-TV anchor Michelle Li did a segment on New Year’s Day about foods people eat for the holiday. She finished by saying she ate dumpling soup like many Koreans do. A viewer left a message saying she “kind of took offense” to the comment because, she suggested, a white anchor would get fired for talking about what white people eat on New Year’s. Li posted the woman’s message on social media and by Wednesday had received thousands of messages of support.