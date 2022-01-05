Katyusha rocket hits military base at Baghdad airport

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says a Katyusha rocket has struck an Iraqi military base housing U.S. troops at Baghdad’s international airport.No damage or casualties were reported from the attack, the third in as many days since Monday’s anniversary of a U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad two years ago.The Iraqi military statement said a rocket launcher with one rocket was located in a district in western Baghdad. The area houses the headquarters of Iran-backed militias in Baghdad. Wednesday’s attack is the third this week targeting Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq .