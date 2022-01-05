German watchdog puts Google under closer antitrust scrutiny

LONDON (AP) — Germany’s antitrust watchdog has paved the way for extra scrutiny of Google by designating it a company of “paramount significance.” It’s the first such decision since regulators got more power to curb abusive practices by big digital companies. The regulator’s decision Wednesday comes after rules were introduced last year that allow it “to intervene earlier and more effectively” to prohibit companies from using anti-competitive practices. It’s the latest example of how tech companies are facing more pressure over concerns their dominance stifles competition and hurts consumers. Google isn’t appealing the decision and says it’s confident it complies with the rules.