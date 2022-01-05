Garland vows accountability for anyone responsible for 1/6

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland vows to hold accountable anyone who was responsible for last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, whether they were physically there or not. In a speech to Justice Department employees Wednesday, Garland said prosecutors remained “committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law.” His remarks come just shy of the one-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. The Justice Department has faced increased pressure from some Democrats to focus more on actions that may have inspired the thousands of pro-Trump rioters to storm the building.