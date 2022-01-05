EXPLAINER: Why was Novak Djokovic not let into Australia?

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

Novak Djokovic came within one victory of sweeping all four of last year’s Grand Slam tennis tournaments and entered 2022 needing one title to set the men’s record of 21 major championships. He might not get the chance to pursue that mark at the Australian Open when play begins in Melbourne on Jan. 17. That’s because Djokovic’s visa for entry into Australia was revoked in the early hours of Thursday after he was detained at the airport for about eight hours. The border authorities said his medical exemption to avoid needing to be fully vaccinated was not valid. Djokovic’s lawyers planned to challenge the decision in court.