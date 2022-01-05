COVID-19 cases cut cruise short, cancel other sailings

MIAMI (AP) — Hundreds of passengers who embarked on an 11-day cruise from Miami were returned to port after less than two days at sea because of several dozen COVID-19 cases among crew members. The pandemic also prompted a last-minute cancelation of another cruise that was scheduled to depart Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line said it was canceling sailings in eight of its ships in the U.S. and abroad to protect the health and safety of guests, crew members and communities.