Afghan Taliban turn blind eye to Pakistani militants

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have shown no sign of expelling multiple militant groups operating on its soil, and that is raising a dilemma for other nations as they ponder how to deal with them. China fears Uighur militants working from Afghanistan, while Russia and Central Asian neighbors worry about other groups. For Pakistan, its nemesis is the Pakistani Taliban, which is believed to be based in Afghanistan and is stepping up attacks in Pakistan. Analysts say the Afghan Taliban are unlikely to take action against them, even though Pakistan is leading efforts to encourage the world to deal with the new rulers in Kabul.