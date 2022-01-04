Skip to Content
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean and Japanese militaries say North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile into its eastern waters, the first such launch in about two months amid long-dormant international diplomacy on the North’s nuclear program. The latest launch Wednesday came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further boost his military capability at a high-profile ruling party conference last week. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday morning. It said South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities were trying to analyze more information about the launch.

The Associated Press

