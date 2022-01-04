Governor to pardon Plessy, of ‘separate but equal’ ruling

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s governor is slated to posthumously pardon Homer Plessy, who was arrested trying to overthrow a Jim Crow ban on Black people sitting in “whites-only” train cars. The Plessy v Ferguson case went to the U.S. Supreme Court after Plessy was arrested in 1892. Its ruling ushered in a half-century of laws calling for “separate but equal” accommodations in schools, housing, theaters and other venues. Gov. John Bel Edwards scheduled the ceremony close to the 125th anniversary of Plessy’s guilty plea to violating a Louisiana law requiring Black and white people to sit in separate sections of the train.